Venezuelan VP: Opposition Leader Gonzalez Leaves Country To Spain

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez has left the country on Sunday to seek asylum in Spain, after an arrest warrant was issued last week accusing him of terrorism, conspiracy and other crimes related to July's disputed presidential election.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Gonzalez left after "voluntarily seeking refuge in the Spanish embassy in Caracas several days ago".

She said Nicolas Maduro's government, which had ordered the candidate's arrest, decided to grant Gonzalez safe passage out to contribute to the country's political peace.

The US recently re-imposed sanction on Venezuela in response to Maduro's government failure in holding a competitive comprehensive election. (end)

amm













MENAFN08092024000071011013ID1108648581