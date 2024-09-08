Governor Newsom Proclaims State Of Emergency In San Bernardino County, Secures Federal Assistance To Support Response To Line Fire

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Among other provisions, the proclamation supports impacted residents by easing access to unemployment benefits and waiving fees to replace driver's licenses and records such as marriage and birth certificates. It also allows the waiver of certain statutes and regulations so that hospitals, adult and senior care facilities, child care facilities, and other care facilities impacted by the fire can continue to provide services.



A copy of the proclamation can be found here .



The FMAG, which is provided through the President's Disaster Relief Fund on cost-share basis, will assist local, state and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75-percent reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs.



Visit c for real-time information on active fires and c for information on how to prepare for emergencies and extreme weather.

