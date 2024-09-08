Deepika Singh Says She Will Reach Home Before Ganpati Visarjan After Completing Shoot

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Television and a true professional Deepika Singh shared an update while getting ready to shoot for“Mangal Lakshmi” and said that she will reach home before Ganpati visarjan.

Deepika took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a while getting her makeup done in the vanity on the sets of“Mangal Lakshmi”. The actress had welcomed Ganpati home on Saturday and shared that on Day 2 of the auspicious celebration.

In the clip, she is heard saying:“Main set par hun almost ready hun aur hum ready hai shoot karne ke liye. Aaj day 2 hai Ganpati Bappa ka ghar par so... Visarjan se pahele main pahunch jaaungi.”

Upon welcoming Ganpati home, the actress had shared a video of doing an aarti with her husband on social media.

Talking about the actress, the 35-year-old star started her journey in television in 2011 with“Diya Aur Baati Hum”, where she played the role of IPS Sandhya Rathi. She played the role for 5 years until the show went off air in September 2016. It made her an instant television star.

The actress was seen in the web-series“The Real Soulmate” in 2018 and was also a contestant on Ekta Kapoor's Box Cricket League. In 2019, Deepika made a comeback to television acting, as she portrayed the double role of twin sisters Sandhya and Sakshi Patwardhan in supernatural show“Kavach... Mahashivratri.”

Deepika had often been trolled for her dancing videos on social media. In an interview with IANS in May, she said that she is unfazed by criticism and that she accepts it“very gracefully”.

“Not all people can accept you. The ones who think like you can accept you... people like me will understand me,” she said.

“When there is trolling for no reason, then I know that I am doing good, that is why people are trying to pull me down. Then I come back with even more power and do an even better job. I feel blessed that I have my critics too,” she said.

“There are some people who are not even seen. At least, I am being seen by people who are criticising me, that means I am doing something good. So I am happy,” said the actress.