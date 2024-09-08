A Journey To Discover The Beauty Of Arxan In Hinggan League, Inner Mongolia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HINGGAN LEAGUE, China, Sept. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 7, a series branded event themed "Discover the Beauty of Arxan" kicked off in Arxan, Hinggan League, Inner Mongolia. This event is aimed at showcasing the natural scenery, cultural heritage, and resources of Arxan from all angles, attracting more tourists to discover the beauty of Arxan.



During the event, participants praised the enchanting autumnal scenery of Arxan for the multicolored fields, vibrantly hued forests, and mirror-like lakes, which create a colorful paradise. Located on China's northern border with Mongolia, Arxan boasts unparalleled ice and snow resources nationwide and a world-class hot spring cluster.

In recent years, Arxan has been continuously strengthening ecological conservation, promoting environmental protection and economic growth simultaneously. In August 2024, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China honored the Arxan resort area with the title of National Tourist Resort, which marked a breakthrough for the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in obtaining this title. This is another "shining title" granted to Arxan following the National 5A-level Scenic Area and the UNESCO Global Geopark. With the ambition to become a "first-class Chinese and renowned international" tourist resort city, Arxan is committed to creating a wider range of new products, industries, and models, pushing forward the quality optimization and upgrade of the resort area, and constantly improving scenario-based experiences of tourists, thereby making Arxan National Tourist Resort become the first, optimal, best and necessary choice of a resort destination for wellness and relaxation both domestically and internationally.

Source: Organizing Committee of the "Discover the Beauty of Arxan" Event

