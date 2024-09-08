St. Johnsbury Barracks / False Information To Law Enforcement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) -p alt="" border="0" src="=s320">

CASE#: 24A4006793

Trooper Dalton Maenpaa

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 734-3111

DATE/TIME: 09/07/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: 3297 Scott HWY, Groton, VT

VIOLATION: False Information to Law Enforcement

ACCUSED: Brandon Lackie

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/01/2024 at approximately 0227 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a search warrant at 230 Longmore Dr in Rygate, Vermont where Brandon Lackie was detained for identification purposes. Lackie then provided a false identification to law enforcement officers on scene.

On 09/07/2024 the Vermont State Police were attempting to locate Lackie pursuant to an arrest warrant where he was found at the above address and arrested for an unrelated crime. Investigation revealed that Lackie had been the one to provide a false identification to law enforcement on 09/01/2024. Lackie was issued a citation to appear before a judicial officer.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/30/2024 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County -- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

