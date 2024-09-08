Zepto Drives 10X Growth In Ganesh Idols This Ganesh Chaturthi Compared To Last Year

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, September 7th, 2024– Zepto, India's fastest-growing consumer internet company, is transforming the way families celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Today, sales of ready-made modaks have surged to 1,500 per hour, while modak moulds remain steady at 500 per hour. This shift highlights the growing demand for both traditional and convenient festive treats.



Among cities, Bengaluru takes the crown with the highest number of sweet orders this Ganesh Chaturthi, contributing to 25% of all sweet-related orders. Mumbai follows with 18%, Delhi NCR with 17%, Hyderabad at 12%, and Chennai at 6%.



Zepto is also championing sustainability, having created over with over 10,000 eco-friendly idols already sold across India. Partnering with Svasti, a vendor dedicated to providing 100% environmentally friendly idols, Zepto is empowering over 100 local artisans. Together, they have created thousands of idols for this Chaturthi, ensuring greener celebrations nationwide.



The Indian Sweet Showdown: 70,000+ Sweets Sold in 24 Hours



In the last 24 hours alone, over 70,000 sweets were sold on Zepto. The Indian sweet showdown is shaping up this season, city by city:



Mumbai: Leading the charge in modak sales, the city accounted for over 1/3 of all modak orders, embracing the quintessential Ganesh Chaturthi treat.

Bengaluru: With a love for simplicity, pedas made up nearly half of all orders, making it the city\'s sweet of choice.

Delhi-NCR & Hyderabad: These cities are embracing laddoos, with nearly 50% of all laddoo orders coming from these regions.



In addition to sweets, the competition is heating up between two other festive essentials:



6,312 kgs of laddoos sold vs. 6,860 kgs of flowers delivered. The competition between these festive staples is fierce!



Growth Trends this Ganesh Chaturthi:



Modaks: Witnessed 5x growth – truly the ultimate festive treat.

Laddoos: Saw 2.5x growth – because sometimes one is never enough!

Indian Mithai: Orders grew 2x, proving that the festival is getting sweeter by the bite.

Pooja Essentials: Items like flowers, coconuts, and Durva grass saw 2x growth, keeping prayers special and sacred.

Ganesh Idols: Demand soared with 10x growth, with Zepto bringing Bappa home to more families than ever



Zepto\'s swift delivery ensures that all festive essentials, from modak moulds to eco-friendly idols, arrive at customers\' doorsteps in minutes, making it easier to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with tradition and ease.



About Zepto: Founded in 2021 by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto became one of India's fastest-growing internet brands of all time. Headquartered in Mumbai, Zepto has delighted millions of customers by delivering over 10,000 products, ranging across categories in minutes through a network of delivery hubs across the country.

