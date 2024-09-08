Netanyahu's Strategic Gamble: The Reoccupation Of The Philadelphi Corridor

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu's push to reoccupy the Philadelphi Corridor is more than a tactical maneuver, it is a high-stakes gamble that reflects both his security philosophy and his quest for a lasting legacy. This narrow strip of land, sandwiched between Gaza and Egypt, holds immense strategic significance. Nevertheless, Netanyahu's insistence on returning to this contentious area is not without controversy or consequence.

The saga of the Philadelphi Corridor dates back to 2005, when then-prime minister Ariel Sharon, aiming to recalibrate Israel's approach to Gaza, decided to unilaterally withdraw from the territory. The move, part of a broader disengagement plan, was highly divisive. Netanyahu, then finance Minister, vehemently opposed the withdrawal, arguing that it would create a security vacuum exploited by fighter groups.

His warnings were grounded in concerns about the smuggling of weapons and supplies via tunnels, an issue that, despite Israeli withdrawal, has persisted. Netanyahu's resignation from his ministerial post in protest highlighted his belief that the disengagement was a strategic error, a belief he has maintained and amplified throughout his political career.

Netanyahu's stance has ignited internal debate within Israel. While some security experts view the move as a necessary measure to safeguard Israel's long-term security, others caution that it could provoke further violence and complicate the already fraught situation in Gaza.

Moreover, this strategic shift has ramifications for ongoing ceasefire negotiations mediated by Egypt and Qatar. Palestinian groups have made the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the corridor a key demand, seeing it as essential to any sustainable truce.

The Philadelphi Corridor's significance is rooted in historical agreements and security arrangements. The 1978 Camp David Accords and the subsequent Oslo Accords shaped the security landscape, with the corridor emerging as a critical juncture for border management between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Despite the 2005 disengagement, the corridor remained a point of contention. The Philadelphi Agreement, signed between Israel and Egypt, aimed to curb smuggling, but its effectiveness has been inconsistent, fuelling ongoing Israeli concerns.

Netanyahu's push to reoccupy the Philadelphi Corridor has reignited debates both within Israel and among its regional allies. The Israeli security establishment remains divided on the issue. While some support Netanyahu's stance, viewing it as necessary for ensuring Israel's long-term security, others argue that the reoccupation could exacerbate tensions and lead to further escalation of violence in Gaza.

For Netanyahu, the reoccupation of the Philadelphi Corridor represents more than a strategic adjustment, it is a defining element of his legacy. His commitment to this course underscores his broader security doctrine, one that prioritises absolute control and a hardline stance against perceived threats. Fast forward to the present, and Netanyahu's insistence on reoccupying the Philadelphi Corridor is seen as an attempt to correct what he has long viewed as a strategic mistake. The corridor, a mere 14 kilometres long and 100 metres wide, has been a flashpoint in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza.

For Israel, controlling this narrow strip of land is crucial for several reasons: First, preventing arms smuggling: Despite efforts by Egypt to clamp down on smuggling, the network of tunnels that run beneath the Philadelphi Corridor has remained a lifeline for Gaza, facilitating the flow of weapons, supplies and personnel. Netanyahu believes that without Israeli control over this area, these tunnels will continue to pose a significant threat to Israel's security. Second, military and strategic advantage: Reoccupying the Philadelphi Corridor would allow Israel to exert greater control over Gaza's borders, effectively tightening the blockade and limiting the movement of goods and people. This would, in turn, pressure Hamas and other fighter groups by restricting their access to resources. Third, political leverage: The reoccupation of the corridor could serve as a bargaining chip in negotiations with Palestinian factions and international mediators. By holding onto this strategically vital area, Netanyahu aims to strengthen Israel's position in any future peace talks or prisoner exchange deals.

As Israel circumnavigates the insinuations of this move, the future of Gaza, Israeli-Palestinian relations, and the broader Middle East are at stake. Whether Netanyahu's gamble will yield the desired results remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: The Philadelphi Corridor will continue to be a focal point of conflict and negotiation for the foreseeable future. His stance was shared by many within Israel's military and security establishment, including Chief of Staff Moshe Ya'alon and then-minister of defence Shaul Mofaz. Both expressed concerns that leaving the corridor would expose Israel to greater threats. However, political pressure and the desire to reduce the cost of the occupation ultimately led to the withdrawal, albeit with certain conditions, including the possibility of Israeli reoccupation if the security situation deteriorated.