Lucknow Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 8

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The death toll from the Lucknow building collapse incident has risen to eight, as rescuers recovered three more bodies from the rubble, officials reported on Sunday. The bodies of three people that were recovered haved been identified as Raj Kishore (27), Rudra Yadav (24) and Jagrup Singh (35), Relief Commissioner G S Naveen said during the rescue operation.

A three-story structure storage units and a motor collapsed in Nagar area on Saturday evening leaving 28 people injured. The have been admitted to various hospitals, including Lok Bandhu Hospital, in the district. Rescue operation is still underway.





A senior district administration official said they are now focusing on ensuring that no one else is trapped under the rubble.

According to the police, the building, which was constructed about four years ago, was undergoing some construction work at the time of the incident. Most of the victims were on the ground floor when the event took place at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials stated that the ground floor housed a motor workshop and warehouse, while the first floor was used as a medical storage facility, and the second floor contained a cutlery warehouse.

'Pillar of the building developed cracks'

Akash Singh, who worked in the medical godown and was among the injured, said a pillar of the building had developed a crack.

"We had come down to the ground floor because it was raining. We noticed that a pillar of the building had developed a crack. Suddenly, the entire building collapsed on us," he said, as reported by PTI.