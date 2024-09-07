Jamaica To Transform Healthcare Delivery To Meet Demands Of Ageing Population

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Judana Murphy

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in the of and wellness, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, says the ministry is taking steps to transform healthcare delivery, to meet the demands of Jamaica's ageing population; explained that the aim is to give senior citizens the best opportunity to continue contributing to the social and economic well-being of the country after 60 years old.

The CMO was addressing the launch of Senior Citizens Month, on Wednesday, September 4, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, under the theme 'Promoting Healthy, Active, Productive Ageing'.

“The ministry is introducing the life stage approach to health promotion and prevention this year, where targeted healthcare messages are delivered at the doctor's visit appropriate to the life stage,” said Dr Bisasor-McKenzie.“Older people are among the most vulnerable in any population and for this reason, countries must begin to take a keen look at how their structures will be adapted across sectors to give attention to older people.”

The CMO continued:“The World Health Organization estimates that by 2030, 1.4 billion people will reach the age of 60 and over and by 2050, this figure will stand at 2.1 billion. Local data show that some 12 per cent of the population are older than 60 years and the proportion of people in that age group is projected to increase to 16.8 per cent by 2025. This is roughly about 400,000 persons and expected to grow.”

Dr Bisasor-McKenzie explained that with this expected increase in ageing will come the need for greater access to services, including health and social care for older persons. It will also place a demand on primary healthcare and require a well-trained workforce that is sensitive to the needs of older people.

“The fact is that our population are visiting our facilities and we are seeing them for the rash and for the pain in the back and for whatever disease or symptom they present with, but we are not seeing the person and so the Ministry of Health is moving away from a disease-centred care to a patient-centred care, where we are focusing targeted interventions that are appropriate for the life stage,” the CMO explained.“So, for the elderly patients that visit our health centres we are promoting that the key screening that needs to be done for them is discussed with them, so that they are aware.”

These targeted messages include conversations about oral health, managing frailty, nutrition changes and managing depression and feelings of anxiety.

Dr Bisasor-McKenzie announced that the ministry is also moving towards increasing access to services not only for persons living with chronic disease but to encourage through exposure to life stage needs to be proactive and to engage in activities that will promote productive active ageing.

