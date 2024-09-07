Lebanon Minister Of Health: Israeli Occupation Killed 27 Paramedics

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sep 7 (KUNA) -- Lebanon's of Public Dr. Firas Abiad announced on Saturday that 27 paramedics have been killed and 94 medical workers have been in the Israeli occupation's on Lebanon.

Dr. Abiad revealed, in a press statement, that the occupying forces targeted Mays el-Jabal Hospital and Salah Gandour Hospital, both of which are considered essential medical facilities for the people.

Since the start of the Israeli attacks on Lebanon, the occupying forces targeted 21 medical centers and destroyed 32 ambulances and firefighting vehicles, Dr. Firas added.

He called on international humanitarian organizations to stop the ongoing targeting of health workers, civilians and their facilities. (end)

