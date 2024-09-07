Rosen Law Firm Encourages Coinbase Global, Inc. Investors To Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - COIN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of of

Coinbase Global, (NASDAQ: COIN ) resulting from allegations that Coinbase may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

So what: If you purchased Coinbase securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

What to do next:

To join the prospective class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

What is this about: On July 25, 2024, the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"), a U.K. financial regulator, announced that it had fined CB Payments Limited ("CBPL"), which is affiliated with Coinbase, for "repeatedly breaching a requirement that prevented the firm from offering services to high-risk customers." The FCA noted that "[t]he breaches were the result of CBPL's lack of due skill, care and diligence in the design, testing, implementation and monitoring of the controls put in place" to prevent such violations.

On the same day,

Reuters

released an article entitled "Coinbase UK unit fined for breaching financial crime requirements." This article stated that "[a] Coinbase business in Britain has been fined for breaching a regulatory agreement to improve its [defenses] against financial crime, in the first sanction of its kind in the UK cryptoassets sector."

On this news, Coinbase's stock price fell 5.5% on July 25, 2024.

