Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility Inshore Tonight

Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Sunday will be hazy with some clouds, misty to foggy at places by late night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at places by late night.

Offshore, it will be hazy at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly northeasterly to northwesterly at a speed of 05 to 10 knot becomes variable less than 05 knot by late night.

Offshore, it will be variable mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 03 to 13 knot.

Visibility will be 04 to 08 kilometers or 02 kilometers or less at places by late night.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore will be 1 to 3 feet.