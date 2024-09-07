Califa Jiu Jitsu Brings Brazilian Jiu Jitsu With New School Opening In Valley Glen, California

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Valley Glen Jiu Jitsu School

Califa Jiu Jitsu, a martial arts academy, announces the opening of their new Brazilian Jiu Jitsu school in Valley Glen, California.

VALLEY GLEN, CA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The school will offer a unique and scientific approach to the art of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, aimed at accelerating the learning process for students of all levels.The new Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Los Angeles school will be led by head instructor and founder, Abel Villarreal and Adrian Montemayor, two Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belts and practitioners. With over 20 years of experience in the sport, they have integrated a teaching method that combines traditional techniques with modern scientific principles to help students learn and progress at a faster pace known as the“Ecological Approach”."We are thrilled to bring our innovative approach to Brazilian Jiu Jitsu to the Valley Glen community," said Professor Villarreal. "Our goal is to provide a comprehensive and effective learning experience for our students, while also promoting the values of discipline, respect, and self-improvement that are at the core of martial arts at our Los Angeles Jiu Jitsu Academy ."The new Jiu Jitsu Los Angeles school will offer classes for both men, women, adults and children, with a focus on individualized instruction and small class sizes to ensure personalized attention for each student. In addition to traditional Brazilian Jiu Jitsu techniques, students will also learn about the biomechanics and physics behind the moves, giving them a deeper understanding of the art and how to apply it in real-life situations.

Matthew Tropp

Blackthorn Publishing

+1 8186261191

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.