WOZ: Sean Miller Joins As VP Of Partnerships

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WOZ Appoints Sean Miller as Vice President of Partnerships

New York, US, Sept. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOZ , a leading conversational AI-agent platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Miller as Vice President of Partnerships. Miller, who previously served as the Director of Sales for North America at Herschel Company, brings over 25 years of experience in the apparel industry. At Herschel, he led revenue growth, strategic positioning, and data-driven sales strategies. An early adopter of tech solutions, Miller has consistently demonstrated his ability to build strong, impactful partnerships and bridge the gap between traditional industries and cutting-edge AI.











In his new role at WOZ, Miller will play a pivotal role in guiding business partnerships, driving innovation, and enhancing customer experiences and brand loyalty. With a strong focus on empowering brands to create dynamic product experiences, combined with his innovative approach to customer engagement, Miller is well-positioned to lead WOZ's B2B growth.

Commenting on the appointment, Amitt Sharma , CEO of WOZ, said,“We are dedicated to recruiting top talent to enhance our solutions, strengthen partnerships, and deliver enhanced consumer interactions to brands. Sean brings a deep understanding of the apparel industry and a perfect blend of business and technological expertise. I am excited to welcome him to our team and look forward to our growth journey together.”

Newly-appointed VP of Partnerships, Sean Miller , also shared his enthusiasm:“I am excited to join WOZ and be a part of shaping the future of customer experiences. What made WOZ stand out for me was its commitment to empowering brands to make informed decisions and drive growth utilizing AI in new, innovative ways. I am enthusiastic about the possibilities of helping brands improve their customer interactions and accelerate growth.”

About WOZ

WOZ redefines how brands connect with customers by embedding custom AI agents directly into physical products. This innovative approach allows AI agents to reside on the product, revolutionizing customer interaction, engagement, and insights. By delivering seamless, personalized experiences at every touchpoint, WOZ enhances brand-consumer interactions, ensuring satisfaction and loyalty in a transformative way.

