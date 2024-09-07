Unveiling The Future Of Augmented Reality: Rokid AR Joy 2 Launches At IFA Berlin 2024

MENAFN - PR Newswire) BERLIN, Sept. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokid, a pioneer in augmented reality technology, is excited to introduce the Rokid AR Joy 2 at IFA Berlin 2024. This cutting-edge AR kit, comprising the Rokid Max 2 AR glasses and the Rokid Station, is set to redefine how we experience content on the go, transforming any settinginto an immersive experience.

Your Personal Cinema, Anytime, Anywhere

Rokid AR Joy 2 Lauches at IFA 2024

Continue Reading

The Rokid AR Joy 2 brings the magic of the big screen to wherever you are. Whether you're flying across continents, waiting for your next connection, or simply unwinding at home, the Rokid Max 2 glasses offer an immersive experience with a stunning 210-inch virtual screen. Designed to be as stylish as they are functional, these lightweight AR glasses with 75g combine advanced technology with a sleek design, ensuring you enjoy premium entertainment without compromise.

A Leap Forward in Portable Entertainment

The Rokid Max 2 glasses feature a 210-inch Micro OLED display, offering stunning visuals with a 50-degree field of view and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Customizable diopter adjustments from 0 to -6D ensure a comfortable fit, and TÜV Rheinland certification guarantees eye comfort for extended viewing.

Combined with the Rokid Station, a Google-certified Android TV device, the Rokid AR Joy 2 offers seamless streaming from YouTube, Apple TV, and Disney+. This setup enhances your entertainment experience and includes reverse charging for smartphones, keeping you powered for continuous use.

Convenience and Privacy in One Package

Enjoy up to 5 hours of seamless entertainment with the Rokid AR Joy 2, whether you're jetting from Berlin to New York or relaxing during your commute. Its advanced privacy features and spatial audio ensure an immersive, distraction-free experience, keeping your content private and secure.

Join Us at IFA Berlin 2024

Experience the Rokid AR Joy 2 firsthand at IFA Berlin 2024. Visit Rokid's booth in Hall 5.2b-410 for live demonstrations and discover how this innovative kit can transform everyday moments into extraordinary immersive experiences.

Special Launch Offer

For a limited time, enjoy an exclusive $20 discount on the Rokid AR Joy 2 by using the code Media20OFF at checkout. Don't miss this chance to elevate your entertainment to the next level.

About Rokid

Since 2014, Rokid has led the field of augmented reality innovation, consistently developing products that enhance lives and expand possibilities. Our commitment to innovation, and user experience has established us as a pioneer in the AR industry. For more details about the Rokid AR Joy 2, please visit us at .

SOURCE Rokid