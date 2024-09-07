EU To Support Danish Climate-Friendly Dairy Production With Aid

(MENAFN- IANS) Brussels, Sep 7 (IANS) The European Commission has approved the injection of around 53 million euros ($59 million) in a Danish scheme aimed at supporting a more climate-friendly dairy production.

The scheme is aimed at supporting livestock farmers in the reduction of methane emissions, according to a statement issued by the European Commission on Friday.

It will contribute to meeting the national binding reduction target of reducing greenhouse emissions from the agricultural and forestry sectors.

Additional aid will be granted to farmers who commit to further reducing methane emissions beyond the mandatory standards, Xinhua news agency reported.

The scheme will run until the end of December 2027 and will be open to dairy livestock farmers in Denmark.

The Commission said in the statement that the aid will take the form of direct grants and will cover up to 100 per cent of eligible costs.

The Commission assessed the scheme under European Union (EU) State Aid rules which allow Member states to support the development of certain economic activities under certain conditions.

The European Commission is the primary executive arm of the European Union (EU). It operates as a cabinet government, with 27 members of the Commission headed by a President. It includes an administrative body of 32,000 European civil servants. The commission is divided into departments known as Directorates-General (DGs) that can be likened to departments or ministries each headed by a Director-General who is responsible to a Commissioner.