Amir Sends Condolences To Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques


9/7/2024 9:25:04 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent Saturday a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on demise of HH Prince Abdullah bin Turki bin Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Turki Al-Saud.

The Peninsula

