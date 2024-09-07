Executive Palace Complex At Baguiati Features Grand 13-Feet Adiyogi Replica For Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 7th September, 2024: The Executive Palace Complex on VIP Road, Baguiati, showcased a remarkable 13-feet replica of Adiyogi during this year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The grand statue served as a focal point for the festivities, emphasizing both the reverence for Lord Ganesh and the philosophical teachings of Adiyogi.



The initiative reflects a thoughtful integration of tradition and spirituality, with the Adiyogi replica serving as a symbolic bridge between the two. The father-son between Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha exemplifies a profound spiritual and emotional connection, rich with symbolism and deep teachings in Hindu philosophy. Lord Shiva, often referred to as Adiyogi, embodies ultimate consciousness and wisdom, while Ganesha, his son, symbolizes new beginnings, the removal of obstacles, and divine intelligence. This relationship underscores the integration of cosmic wisdom with practical guidance, enriching our celebration with a deeper understanding of their spiritual significance.



On this Occasion, Mr. Ankit Agarwal, Secretary of the Executive Palace Complex, said,“Our celebration this year is dedicated to the profound teachings of Adiyogi, honoring the divine bond between Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha. We are organizing Ganesh Chaturthi over six days, culminating in a grand Hawan before the Visarjan, where all residents will participate and will also distribute bhog during Ganesh puja to more than 3,000 people outside our complex premises."



Residents and visitors are invited to experience this unique and grand celebration, which promises to be both spiritually enriching and culturally significant. The festival will take place from September 7th to September 12th.



The celebration also included the active involvement of key individuals such as M P Agarwal (Treasurer), Sanjeev Dudani (President), Ankit Agarwal (Secretary), Ram Awatar Agarwal, Manoj Binani, Krishan Awatar Agarwal, Ashish Tekriwal, Arun Kr Agarwal, Abhishek Jain, Abhinav Basu, Amit Agarwal, Lalit Daga, Aman Agarwal, Shanky Jain, Mithu Chanda, Goutam Basak & many others.



The Executive Palace Apartment Owners Association, located on VIP Road, Baguiati, Kolkata, is renowned for its innovative cultural events, creating a vibrant community atmosphere that celebrates both tradition and modernity.

