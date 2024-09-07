Zelensky On Pokrovsk Direction: We Are Waiting For Situation To Stabilize Beforehand

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the situation in the Pokrovsk direction“has improved” over the past few days, but it is necessary to wait for stabilization.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian media, which was broadcast on the air of the United News telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The situation there [in the Pokrovsk direction] is not easy in any case. I am grateful to the soldiers, and before we left [for the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense held in Germany and the Ambrosetti Forum in Italy] We discussed all these details three times with Syrskyi [the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces], so I don't want to speak ahead of time. When everything stabilizes there, God willing, then we will talk,” Zelensky said.

Syrskyi: no enemy's advances indirection in six days

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview that Ukrainian troops had managed to stop the Russian advance in the Pokrovsk direction.