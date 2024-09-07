SOCAR Hosts Coordination Meeting On Management Of Social Sector

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A coordination meeting on the management of the social sector has been held at the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) headquarters, Azernews reports.

The meeting was attended by Hafiz Zeynalov, the Head of SOCAR's Apparatus, and other relevant officials.

During the meeting, the Head of the Apparatus discussed the significance of this sector for SOCAR, the goals set in this regard, strategic projects, the enhancement of employee welfare, and the establishment of social partnership relations. Participants' questions were answered, presentations were heard, and there was an exchange of views.