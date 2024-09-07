SOCAR Hosts Coordination Meeting On Management Of Social Sector
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A coordination meeting on the management of the social sector
has been held at the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR)
headquarters, Azernews reports.
The meeting was attended by Hafiz Zeynalov, the Head of SOCAR's
Apparatus, and other relevant officials.
During the meeting, the Head of the Apparatus discussed the
significance of this sector for SOCAR, the goals set in this
regard, strategic projects, the enhancement of employee welfare,
and the establishment of social partnership relations.
Participants' questions were answered, presentations were heard,
and there was an exchange of views.
MENAFN07092024000195011045ID1108647500
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.