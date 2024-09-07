Lucknow News: Building Collapses In Transport Nagar Several Feared Trapped, 10 Rescued
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Lucknow News: A building collapsed in transport Nagar under the Sarojini Nagar Police station area. Many people feared to be trapped. Police and rescue team are at the spot. Further details awaited.
According to India TV, ten people have been rescued till now.
CM Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the matter and directed officials to make immediate efforts to rescue those trapped.
