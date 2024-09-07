Aniruddhacharya Maharaj Net Worth: Know His Earnings, Fees And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Storyteller Aniruddhacharya is once again embroiled in controversy over his statement calling Lord Shiva the brother-in-law of Shri Krishna. While facing opposition from saints in Mathura, Aniruddhacharya has issued an apology. Learn about his daily and more.

Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj, a well-known spiritual teacher, and his profits from talks, YouTube, and other sources. Discover how his spiritual path has influenced his fortune.

Storyteller Aniruddhacharya is again in trouble for naming Lord Shiva Shri Krishna's brother-in-law. Mathura saints disputed his assertion and complained to the DM.

After much saintly criticism, Aniruddhacharya delivered a video apology. He said, 'I am your servant, my words were shattered, please pardon such a servant.'

Aniruddhacharya is a storyteller. He was born to a priest's family on September 27, 1989, in Damoh, MP. Due to poverty, he couldn't attend school. Today, he earns crores.

Most costly storytellers include Aniruddhacharya. He reportedly costs 1–3 lakh rupees for a day's Katha. He charges 10-15 lakh rupees for 7 days of Bhagwat Katha.

Aniruddhacharya Maharaj studied scriptures like Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta and Ramcharitmanas at a young age. His total estimated net worth is said to be over Rs 25 crores.

Aniruddhacharya has a large number of subscribers on his YouTube channel. According to the Starstat website, he earns $2,197 or Rs 1.82 lakh daily from YouTube.

Some sources say Aniruddhacharya spends all his money on cow duty, charity, and marrying underprivileged females. His family of six includes his wife and two children.