Man Dies After Being Hit, Dragged For 10 Metres By Car In Delh's Connaught Place

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A 45-year-old homeless man was killed after being allegedly hit by a speeding car and dragged by it for around 10 metres in Delhi's busy Connaught Place, resulting in his death, Delhi said on Saturday.

Shivam Dubey,the driver of the car-who allegedly fled the accident spot after the incident on Wednesday-was arrested the next day, the police said.

The victim was identified as Lekhraj, a homeless man. He was rushed to the nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival, news agency PTI reported.

Car driver Shivam Dubey, 28, was tracked down with the help of CCTV footage, Delhi police said.

According to the police, Dubey, a native of Madhya Pradesh, borrowed the car from a friend in south Delhi's Mahipalpur to meet someone in Connaught Place. Around 3.25 pm, when he was returning after his meeting, allegedly hit Lekhraj who was crossing the road near Barakhamba Radial Road at Connaught Place's outer circle.

The police said, Lekhraj got stuck under the car's wheels after the accident, but Dubey allegedly kept driving the vehicle.

After being dragged for around 10 metres, Lekhraj got released from the wheels. Dubey allegedly kept driving and fled the spot leaving Lekhraj on the road. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

After fleeing from Connaught Place, Dubey handed over the car back to his friend. The investigative officers tracked the owner of the car involved in the incident after checking the CCTVs footage. Subsequently, Dubey was arrested and booked under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Delhi Police said the car which was involved in the accident has also been impounded and further investigations were on.