Algerian PM Urges Voters For Strong Participation In Election

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Algerian Prime Nadir Larbaoui called on Saturday on voters to partake "strongly" in the country's presidential election which began earlier in the day with three candidates, including President Abdelnajid Tebboune, contesting.

Speaking in a press statement following casting his vote in the poll in Dely Ibrahim City, Larbaousi said the election is held amid "extreme" tension on both regional and international levels that requires the involvement of society in this path.

He called on Algerian male and female voters inside and outside the country to take part in the election which is paramount for the country's "democratic path".

He expressed his trust that Algerian people would pick up the candidate who could ensure the stability and progress of Algeria.

Larbaoui commended efforts of the National Independent Authority for Elections' (ANIE) memebrs.

According to the authority's statistics, about 24 million Algerian people, 47 percent of whom are females, can cast their votes and choose their upcoming president for a five-year term.

The three competitors in the poll are Socialist Forces Front's Youcef Aouchiche, independent Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and head of Movement of Society for Peace (MSP) Abdelaali Hassani Cherif. (pickup previuos)

