Gaza Death Toll Surges To 40,939 - Medics

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- At least 61 Palestinians fell martyred and 162 others in four new massacres committed by Israeli occupying forces in the Gaza Strip over the last 48 hours, according to medical sources.

Thus, the death toll of Palestinian martyrs killed in the Israeli aggression against the territory since October 7 has climbed to 40,939, mostly children and women, the sources were quoted by the Palestinian news agency (WAFA) as saying.

The number of Palestinians injured in the atrocities committed by Israeli occupying forces against Palestinian civilians has jumped to 94,616, while emergency teams are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble of destroyed houses in the enclave, added the sources. (end)

