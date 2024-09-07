Experience The Future Of Smart Living With Hisense At IFA 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BERLIN, Sept. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hisense South Africa is excited to unveil its cutting-edge smart home solutions at IFA 2024. Embracing the theme“The Scenario-driven Future of Tech,” Hisense showcases innovations designed to enhance daily living and connect seamlessly with the ConnectLife app, revolutionizing how South Africans interact with their homes.



At IFA 2024, Hisense introduces three key smart home scenarios tailored to elevate everyday experiences: Smart Laundry, Smart Kitchen, and Smart Air Care. These solutions are crafted with South African needs in mind, focusing on efficiency and user convenience:



Smart Laundry : The Hisense Series 7i washing machines offer intelligent features like the iPlayTM Intelligent Display and AI Super Wash, adapting washing parameters for optimal results. The AI-powered Series 7i tumble dryer ensures precise drying with the 3D Humidity Sensor, catering to the diverse needs of South African households.

Smart Kitchen : The Hisense Hi8 Series Oven simplifies cooking with versatile functions, including air-frying and quick preheating. Its user-friendly VisionPlus Screen and easy-clean features make it ideal for busy kitchens. The Hi 9 Series Oven, with advanced AI-powered InCamera Technology, provides a top-tier cooking experience, integrating seamlessly with ConnectLife for added convenience. Smart Air Care : Hisense's Energy Pro X air conditioners deliver efficient cooling and heating, tailored for South Africa's climate. Features like AI Smart Airflow and HI-NANO technology enhance air quality and comfort. Additionally, the Hi-Therma ATW heat pump offers eco-friendly room heating with high energy efficiency, ideal for both cold winters and energy-conscious homes.



Hisense's focus at IFA 2024 highlights the commitment to providing innovative solutions that address local needs, enhancing everyday life with smart technology. These products, featuring seamless integration with the ConnectLife app, represent the future of smart living, tailored to the South African market's unique demands.

CONTACT: Contact: ...