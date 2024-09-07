Omega 3 Rich Foods For Vegetarians

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for heart health, brain function, and joint health, and can be found in fatty fish, nuts, and seeds, as well as fortified foods. Adequate intake of omega-3s, particularly EPA and DHA, supports overall and may reduce the risk of heart disease, depression, and other conditions.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.