The International Energy Agency IE thinks oil demand will peak at 106 million barrels daily by 2030.



Yet, BP sees this peak happening in 2025, at 102 million barrels per day. These views point to slower oil use growth.



Non-OPEC+ countries plan to pump more oil. The US, Guyana, Brazil , and Canada might push to 113.8 million barrels daily by 2030. This boost could outrun demand, possibly causing extra oil.



OPEC+, with Saudi Arabia and Russia leading, has cut production until 2025 to keep prices steady.



But this may not stop too much oil. The group might need to make tough choices soon to stay in the game.







At the same time, electric cars are hitting bumps. In 2024, big car makers are changing their EV plans.



Toyota will make 30% fewer EVs through 2026 due to slow sales. They now aim for 1 million EVs by 2026, down from 1.5 million.



Ford, GM, and Volkswagen have also changed their EV goals. Some are now focusing on hybrid cars as a middle step. This shows EVs might grow slower than thought, which could affect oil demand.



These car industry changes might shape the oil market's future. Slower EV growth could keep oil demand high for longer. This might balance out some of the expected extra oil.

EV Slowdown Meets Oil Oversupply: 2025 Forecast

For oil-making countries, especially Saudi Arabia, money is a big worry. The kingdom needs oil at $100 a barrel to fund its big plans. Lower prices might force cuts to major projects, hurting its future dreams.



S&P Global still sees too much oil possible in 2025. But the energy market is hard to predict. World events, new tech, or surprise money changes could shift these guesses.



As 2025 gets closer, oil making, car tech, and energy use will shape the market. The possible extra oil means more than just market changes. It shows a complex shift in global energy patterns.



How countries, businesses, and people handle these issues will matter a lot. The next few years will test oil countries, energy firms, and car makers. Their choices will affect our money and nature for a long time.

