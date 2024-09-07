Much Ado About Nothing: Kerala BJP Over Top Cop’S Meeting With RSS Leader

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 7 (IANS) Hours after CPI state Secretary Binoy Viswam on Saturday said that the reported meeting between ADG of Kerala Police, Ajith Kumar with RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale in May last year at Thrissur was 'mysterious', the BJP shot back saying it was much ado about nothing.

Viswam's remarks came after the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan early this week pointed out that there had been a meeting between Ajith Kumar and Hosabale.

However, Ajith Kumar has reported to Kerala Chief Vijayan that he had a meeting with the RSS General Secretary in May last year.

He pointed out that it was a personal visit and he had gone along with his friend.

Reacting to the issue, state BJP President, K Surendran asked what's the big deal in a policeman meeting a leader of an organisation.

“I fail to understand what's the big issue being made here over a meeting of two people. The Congress leaders appears to have lost their bearings,” said Surendran.

Viswam on Saturday said Ajith Kumar's meeting with the RSS leader appears to be mysterious.

“There is nothing common between the RSS and the Left Democratic Front in Kerala. An official need not in the account of the LDF call upon the RSS leader and the details of what transpired have to be revealed before the people,” said a peeved Viswam.

Ajith Kumar has been in the news ever since the ruling front legislator PV Anvar alleged that Ajith Kumar was involved in some shady deals.

The Opposition Congress is alleging that the top cop was working at the behest of CM Vijayan and this helped actor-turned-BJP leader Suresh Gopi win the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat in the April 26 polls.

Meanwhile soon after Viswam's reaction, came a string of responses from the top CPI(M) leaders.

“So what if someone meets someone, what's the CPI(M) in Kerala got to do with it,” said State CPI(M) Secretary MV Govindan.

State Minister of Local Self Government, MB Rajesh said the ADGP is not a CPI(M) person.

Party politburo member MA Baby said he has nothing more to add than what Govindan has said.