Congress Always Stands With What Is Right, Unlike BJP: Pawan Khera

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Senior leader Pawan Khera on Saturday lashed out at former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for his "conspiracy allegations" after wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined Congress.

Khera defended the party's support for the wrestlers, stating: "If more than six come and seek help from society, should the Opposition, the Congress party, ignore this? This might be BJP's tradition, but Congress doesn't follow this."

He emphasised that Congress stands with those facing injustice, regardless of affiliations.

The former WFI chief on Saturday claimed that their entry into politics confirmed his long-standing assertion that the 2023 protests by athletes were a politically motivated conspiracy against him, plotted by Congress.

The former BJP MP, who has been defending himself against allegations of sexual assault that sparked a major protest by wrestlers in January 2023, reiterated his belief that the accusations were part of a plot led by Congress and Bhupinder Hooda.

"Back in January, when the protest began, I told the media that this was all a conspiracy against me, and now it is clear. The script was written by Congress, and it has been exposed at their party office," he remarked.

The remarks came after Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined the Congress on Friday, with Phogat set to contest the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections from the Julana constituency.

The senior Congress leader further rebuked the former WFI chief, saying: "Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh should be ashamed before speaking on this matter. If something wrong happens, we will raise our voices, and we are proud of it. People who are wrong are with the BJP, and those who stand with what's right are with Congress."

In response to the current WFI chief Sanjay Singh's accusation of "desh droh" (treason) against Congress and the wrestlers, Khera remarked: "Labelling any wrongdoing as treason is a BJP mindset. Raising a voice against wrongdoings is not treason; it's standing for justice."

He also took a jab at BJP's past actions, recalling the party's controversial support of convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.

"We remember how they stand with the rapists. We know how they welcomed the rapists of Bilkis Bano with garlands," he said.

Additionally, Khera responded to Home Minister Amit Shah's recent comments on Article 370. He questioned: "Why are they shifting focus? Why is J&K not getting full statehood? Why was it taken away?"