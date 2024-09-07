Kuwait Oil Down To USD 74.64 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price went down one cent to USD 74.64 per barrel on Friday, compared with USD 74.65 pb the previous day, said Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Saturday. On a global scale, futures went down USD 1.63 to USD 71.06 pb, and West Texas Intermediate crude dropped USD 1.48 to USD 67.67 pb. Kuwait and seven other OPEC+ alliance members decided on Thursday to extend the voluntary oil output cut for two months. (end) km

