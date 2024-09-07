Trump: I Will Launch Largest Deportation Operation In US History If Elected

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Donald Trump, the candidate for the U.S. presidential election, has announced that if he wins, he will take strong measures to curb illegal immigration and initiate the largest deportation operation in the country's history.

On Friday, September 6, criticized President Biden's policies on illegal immigration, which he claims have led to increased crime and disorder in the United States. He outlined his planned actions should he win the election, emphasizing a strict approach to immigration.

Trump stated,“We will stop the invasion of our cities. We will shut down deadly sanctuary cities and launch the largest deportation operation in the history of our country.”

Throughout his campaign, Trump has frequently referenced illegal immigration and defended his stance on this issue in his speeches. He has repeatedly condemned the Biden administration's flexible policies towards immigrants, arguing that they have exacerbated crime and security problems.

Trump's immigration policy proposals starkly contrast with current administration practices and reflect his ongoing commitment to a hardline stance on border security. His plans for a large-scale deportation operation and the shutdown of sanctuary cities are intended to appeal to voters concerned about illegal immigration and crime.

As the election approaches, Trump's immigration platform will likely remain a central focus of his campaign, influencing both voter perceptions and the broader national debate on immigration policy. The election outcome will determine whether these proposed measures will become a reality.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram