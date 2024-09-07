Maharashtra: BJP MLA Prashant Bamb Criticized For 'Khaike Paan Banaras Wala' Dance Amid Crop Losses (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A of BJP MLA Prashant Bamb from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district dancing to the iconic song“Khaike paan Banaras wala” has sparked a debate on social media. The footage, which captures Bamb performing the popular tune at a recent event, has garnered mixed reactions from the public.

The dance took place during a program organized on Thursday night at Mhaismal, a well-known spot. Bamb, who represents the Gangapur assembly seat and won his position for the second time in the 2019 assembly elections, was participating in an entertainment event meant for party workers. In addition to the dance, he also performed a Lavani, a traditional dance form from Maharashtra.

While some social media users praised Bamb's dance moves and expressed admiration for his energetic performance, others criticized him for appearing to disregard the serious issue of crop losses affecting farmers in parts of the Marathwada region. The criticism highlights a perceived disconnect between the MLA's public activities and the pressing agricultural concerns in his constituency.

In response to the backlash, Bamb defended his actions in a statement to PTI. He explained that the annual entertainment program is a tradition aimed at celebrating with party workers and maintaining cultural practices.

"An entertainment programme is organised every year for my party workers. During this year's event held at Mhaismal, a famous tourist destination, I danced to the 'Khaike paan Banaras wala' song. Before that, I also sang a Lavani, which is a part of Maharashtra's culture. I don't see anything wrong in it," he said.