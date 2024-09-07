Mammootty Turns 73: A Look Into His Rs 340 Crore Net Worth
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mammootty has a net worth of Rs 340 crore and lives a lavish lifestyle.
MENAFN07092024007385015968ID1108647184
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.