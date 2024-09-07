Assam: Two Rape Accused Grabbed Govt Land, Says Official

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Sep 7 (IANS) Two arrested persons involved in the rape case of a 14-year-old girl in Assam's Nagaon district's Dhing locality have grabbed land and built their houses, an official said on Saturday.

“We have received numerous complaints from the locals that two accused in the rape case took government land illegally and constructed houses there. The villagers demanded immediate action from the administration against those accused persons. However, the district administration will come to a conclusion after a thorough inquiry,” the official added.

The two accused persons - Faridul Islam Khan and Golap Uddin - fled away after the incident and after a 16-day manhunt, police arrested the duo on Friday. The prime accused in the case, Tafiqul Islam died due to drowning while trying to escape from police custody.

Khan had been hiding in Dimapur town in Nagaland for the last two weeks and he was taken into custody by the Assam Police from the neighbouring state while the other accused Uddin was in the Lahorighat area located in the Morigaon district in Assam.

The duo was brought to Nagaon Sadar police station on Friday and they are set to be produced in the court on Saturday.

A 14-year-old was gangraped by three persons while returning home from a tuition centre in the Dhing area in the Nagaon district. She was on a bicycle when a group of three men attacked her and gangraped the teenage girl.

The onlookers discovered the girl in a semi-naked state lying beside a pond in the area. They took her to a nearby hospital and informed the police.

Police said that the molesters left the girl after committing the crime and she was lying semi-conscious for more than an hour before being rescued by the locals.

The villagers in Borbheti village in Dhing locality boycotted the last rite of the prime accused Tafiqul Islam following his death while trying to flee from police custody.