São Paulo Book Biennial Opens, Celebrating Literature And Community

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today, the São Paulo International Biennial commenced its 27th edition, welcoming 227 exhibitors and about 700 authors, 95% of whom are Brazilian.



This year's theme, "Readers Make Great Friends," spotlights the event as a cultural epicenter , with Colombia honored as the guest country for its vast literary diversity.



The biennial , expecting nearly a million attendees, will continue through September 15th. Brazil's President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, attended the opening. He enacted the National Policy for Reading and Writing.



President Lula stressed the initiative to make Brazil a nation of readers. "Books are essential for our education and world understanding," he affirmed. Literature is a human right, echoed by Antonio Candido in his 'Right to Literature.'







He noted that every child should have access to books, becoming enthusiastic readers. Lula outlined that all 6,000 national libraries would get 800 new books.



Additionally, the 'My House, My Life' housing projects will feature libraries with 500 books each for families.



Already, over 5.5 million books have been distributed across Brazil. Lula reiterated his commitment to a safer, more educated Brazil, "I meant it when I campaigned for a Brazil with more books and fewer weapons."



This effort not only boosts literacy but also anchors Brazil's larger goals of fostering a well-read and peaceful society through the pivotal São Paulo Book Biennial.

MENAFN07092024007421016031ID1108647168