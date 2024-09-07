(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Unipar recently secured R$ 750 million ($135 million) through long-term debentures at historically low interest rates for bonds lasting over a decade.



The move signals strong confidence and strategically boosts Unipar's by prolonging debt maturities and reducing borrowing costs.



The issuance comprised three parts. The five-year tranche raised R$ 290 million ($52.25 million) at an impressive rate of CDI +0.85%.



Similarly, the seven-year and ten-year tranches collected R$ 185 million ($33.33 million) and R$ 275 million ($49.55 million), all at competitive rates.



Remarkably, this occurred without underwriter support, highlighting the market's strong interest in Unipar's offerings.



Unipar's CFO, Alexandre Jerussalmy, attributes their financial approach to a robust business model and consistent performance, even with sector volatility.







As a top chlorine and soda producer and major PVC player in Latin America, Unipar efficiently runs operations and plans for growth.



Key investments are a technology upgrade in Cubatão and a new Camaçari plant, totaling R$ 234 million ($42.16 million).



With a low leverage ratio of 0.70 times net debt/EBITDA and cost-effective capital, Unipar is poised for expansion.



These strategic financial steps aim to support sustainable growth and meet shareholder expectations.



They maintain a balance sheet that offers flexibility for new opportunities and effective operational management.



Unipar's recent financial actions go beyond simple refinancing. They represent a strategic move towards expansion and modernization.



These actions aim to enhance shareholder value. The company is positioning itself to remain strong in the face of future challenges.



Simultaneously, Unipar is preparing to seize upcoming opportunities. This approach ensures the company's financial resilience and operational readiness.



Unipar's Strategic Finance Move: A Blueprint for Growth

