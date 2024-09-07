China To Advance Diverse Applications Of BDS In Digital Economy Reported By China News Network

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Sept. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aerospace Information International Ecosystem 2024 was held on Tuesday in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality as covered by China News Network, who attended as representatives to report on the event. Many experts attending the conference said that the all-weather and accurate time and space data provided by the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) can meet the demands of various smart terminals in the digital era.



The BDS is a global navigation system constructed and operated independently by China. As a significant space infrastructure, it provides all-time, all-weather and high-accuracy positioning, navigation and timing services to global users.









By the end of 2023, BDS had been incorporated into initiatives of international organizations such as civil aviation, maritime affairs, search and rescue, mobile communication and global rescue.











Li Deren, academician at both the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Chinese Academy of Engineering, said the BDS has been applied to all walks of life, constantly generating new business forms and industrial chains.



For instance, last-mile autonomous driving can be realized with the BeiDou real-time sensing technology during complex urban road conditions.

According to Yu Chengdong, executive director of Huawei and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Consumer BG, in recent years, the company has launched the BDS applications in a number of its cellphones. In the future, the company will develop a seamless and three-dimensional“super connection” based on satellite internet to achieve all-time communication between the Earth and other planets.

