HBS : A New Wave In India's Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Industry

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Baruch Business Solutions (BBS) India Pvt. Ltd. has officially rebranded as " Hamly Business Solutions " (HBS), marking a significant milestone in the company's journey. The rebranding was unveiled during a launch event on September 6, 2024, in Tanjore, Tamil Nadu. The rebranding event was marked by a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, symbolizing a new era of growth and innovation for the company. Mr. Hamsavardhan Mohan, accompanied by Board Directors Mrs. Nivetha Hamsavardhan and Mrs. Vijayalakshmi Mohan, led the ceremony, celebrating this significant milestone.



HBS | BBS | Hamly | Birth Marque





The company brand "Hamly" is a meaningful blend of "Hamsa" and "Family," representing CEO Hamsavardhan Mohan's belief that his employees are not just team members but an extension of his family. This culture of respect and loyalty fosters a strong sense of belonging and motivation among the team. CEO Mr. Hamsavardhan Mohan's belief in creating a family-oriented work environment is evident in his actions.





In 2024, he launched an Employee Recognition Program, gifting luxury cars to long-serving employees as a gesture of appreciation for their dedication. This strong emphasis on valuing employees creates a workplace where innovation, teamwork, and personal growth thrive. This inclusive philosophy, where every employee is seen as a key leader, inspired the new brand identity.





Leading Hamly Business Solutions is Hamsavardhan Mohan (CEO), a remarkable entrepreneur whose journey from a modest executive position to the founder of a leading healthcare services firm exemplifies resilience and vision. Under his leadership, Hamly Business Solutions has expanded from a single-employee startup to a thriving company with over 500 professionals. His early career was marked by his ability to tackle complex challenges and excel in diverse roles, demonstrating a keen aptitude for understanding and improving the medical billing process.





Hamsavardhan's leadership philosophy is rooted in innovation, client-centricity, and an unwavering commitment to quality-values that have shaped the company's culture and operational ethos. With over 17 years of experience in the field, he has been recognized by numerous prestigious organizations and celebrated as a talented businessperson, earning accolades such as“Entrepreneur of the Year 2021” and“Dynamic Entrepreneur of the Year 2023".





The company's mission is to provide top-tier service quality that meets the diverse needs of healthcare providers, all while ensuring compliance with industry regulations. With a commitment to clean claim standards and a quick turnaround time of 24-48 hours, HBS ensures accurate and prompt billing, which is essential for the financial well-being of its clients.





As a HIPAA-compliance followed company, HBS offers a wide array of services aimed at simplifying the revenue cycle. The company is proficient in medical billing, ensuring precision and compliance at every step. They expertly manage Accounts Payable and Receivable, reducing delays and boosting financial returns. Denial Management is another key focus, with dedicated efforts to resolve claim denials and improve reimbursement rates.

Additionally, HBS provides top-quality Medical Coding and Transcription services, guaranteeing that all coding is accurate and in line with regulatory standards. Their expertise extends to Utilization Management and Credentialing, helping healthcare providers navigate complex interactions with insurance companies.





With a dedicated team of experts, including coders, CDI specialists, and EMR consultants, HBS continuously monitors and analyzes data to enhance operational efficiency and accuracy. The company's innovative approach includes performance assessments and support for practice clients, driving overall improvements in business performance and revenue generation.





Since its inception in 2016, Hamly Business Solutions has experienced remarkable growth. What began as a single-employee operation has evolved into a thriving enterprise with over 500 professionals on board. Headquartered in Tanjore, HBS specializes in Revenue Cycle Management Consulting and has expanded with branches in Coimbatore and partner offices across the USA. Over the past eight years, HBS has expanded its reach to cover 32 states across the USA, demonstrating its capacity to scale operations and deliver services on a national level.





Beyond BBS, Mr. Hamsavardhan has founded several other entities, including DBS, LAH Partners, TEPL Exports, Infraspace and Astrowin Healthcare. He is also preparing to launch an innovative project management application in 2026.





Mr. Hamsavardhan's success is rooted in his dedication to innovation and leadership. Going forward, all business ventures will operate under the Brand Hamly unifying his growing enterprise. As HBS expands globally, his influence continues to inspire and drive change.





Mr. Hamsavardhan's ambition doesn't stop with the company's current success. He envisions transforming Tanjore into a thriving hub like Silicon Valley, with plans to create 5,000 to 10,000 jobs in the next 5 to 10 years. His vision is not only to grow his company but also to contribute to the region's economic development.





The healthcare services industry, especially in revenue cycle management (RCM), has seen remarkable growth, driven by the increasing complexity of healthcare regulations and the demand for more efficient billing and coding processes. With a solid foundation and a clear vision, HBS is poised to take advantage of these trends, and lead the way in transforming healthcare revenue cycle management, bringing innovation and efficiency to every client it serves.





As part of the rebranding effort, HBS partnered with Birth Marque, a leading advertising agency based in Chennai, founded by Shailendra Shivakumar and Varsha Sanjay. Renowned for their innovative strategies, Birth Marque is also recognized as Chennai's leading best branding company in chennai , excelling in metaverse, NFTs, community building, and brand development within Web 3.0 advertising.





Publisher detail: Birth Marque, best branding agency in Chennai founded by Shailendra Shivakumar. Known for their innovative approach, Birth Marque is also a corporate branding and advertising agency in chennai , specializing in metaverse, NFT, community building, and brand building activities in corporate event organisers in chennai . For more information, visit their website.



