Karnataka: Ganesh Utsava Festivities Turn Sour As Two Killed In Road Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) Chikkamagaluru, Sep 7 (IANS) Two youths of separate families were killed in a road accident when they were on their way to bring the Lord Ganesh's idol for the ten-day festivities in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as 20-year-old Sridhar and 20-year-old Dhanush, both residents of Lingadahalli.

According to the police, the victims, along with seven of their friends, had made preparations to install a large Ganesh idol in their village and were traveling to Tarikere town, located 15 kilometres away.

The accident occurred when the vehicle, they were travelling in, overturned near Byrapura Gate.

Due to the impact, Sridhar and Dhanush died on the spot. Two of their friends sustained severe head injuries and were shifted to Meggan Hospital in Shivamogga city for further treatment.

Three more youths sustained injuries and were admitted to the government taluk hospital in Tarikere town. The incident occurred within the Lingadahalli police station limits, and the police rushed to the scene.

The police suspect brake failure as the possible cause of the accident.

However, the exact cause can only be determined after further investigation.

The police said that they would subject the driver to a medical test to ascertain whether he was driving the vehicle in an inebriated state.

Locals rushed the two youths with serious head injuries to the hospital in Shivamogga, and their condition is said to be critical, the police said.

The villagers of Lingadahalli, who were preparing to celebrate the Ganesh festival, were shocked by the incident, as two youths from the village lost their lives, two others are in critical condition, and three more are suffering from serious injuries.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, people across Karnataka, cutting across religious lines, are celebrating the Ganesh festival with fervour, including in the capital city, Bengaluru.

The 10-day festival began on Saturday, with idols of the deity being installed in homes and at public pandals across the state.