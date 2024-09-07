Kareena Kapoor Is The Highest Female Taxpayer Celebrity, See Full List
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) According to a recent Fortune India survey, Kareena Kapoor has emerged as India's most tax-paying female star in 2024.
MENAFN07092024007385015968ID1108646969
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.