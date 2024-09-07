From Dara Singh To Dangal Girl: Take A Look At Indian Wrestlers In Politics

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Olympian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia have entered politics. In the past too, many wrestlers have tried their hand in the arena. Dara Singh even became a member of the Rajya Sabha. Let's know about the wrestlers who contested or were in politics.

Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt has been active in for many years. In the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, he was in the fray as a BJP candidate. He contested from the Baroda seat but could not succeed.

WWE wrestler The Great Khali (Dalip Singh Rana) was very active in the Punjab politics. In 2022, he contested the Punjab Assembly elections on a Congress ticket but could not win. He latee joined BJP.



Two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar has been active in BJP for a long time. He has not contested any elections but is always seen in political activities.

Guru Satpal Singh, a famous wrestler and coach, has also tried his hand in politics. He did not contest the elections but has been very active in the BJP. Satpal Singh was also the coach of Olympian Sushil Kumar.

Commonwealth Games gold medalist Dangal Girl Babita Phogat also contested from Dadri assembly seat in 2019 Haryana Assembly elections. Babita, who contested as a BJP candidate, had to face defeat in the electoral fray.



Sonika Kaliraman, the daughter of the country's well-known wrestler Master Chandgi Ram and the first professional wrestler, has also been active in the BJP.

Dara Singh, who earned a lot of name in the world of acting along with wrestling, has also tried his hand in politics. He was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2003. He was very active for BJP. Dara Singh got nationwide recognition for his role of Hanuman in Ramanand Sagar's serial Ramayana.

Although the famous wrestlers who left wrestling and tried their hand in politics could not last long in politics, but a successful wrestler of the desi arena, Mulayam Singh Yadav, was successful in writing a new definition in India politics by challenging the big politicians. The Samajwadi Party leader was a counted amongst good wrestlers at the local level. The 82-year-old had served for three terms as CM of Uttar Pradesh and also became the Defence Minister in the Govermnet if India.

