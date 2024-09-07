Air India Extends Check-In Deadline For Delhi International Flights: Check Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Air India announced on Saturday that the check-in counter will now close 75 minutes prior to the scheduled departure time. This will apply for all international departures from Delhi. In a post on X on Saturday, Air India said, "For international departures from Delhi, the check-in counter will now close 75 minutes prior to your scheduled departure time."

"This adjustment from the previous 60-minute closure ensures a seamless and comfortable experience for all, allowing ample time for check-in procedures and security clearance even during busy periods," Air India wrote.

"We appreciate your cooperation in arriving at the airport well in advance of this new closure time," it added.

In August, Air India had said that effective September 10, 2024, check-in counters for International flights from Delhi Airport will close 75 minutes prior to flight departure.

The airline had then also requested passengers to report to check-in counters well on time.

Earlier, news agency PTI reported that Air India will soon introduce Wi-Fi on board flights, starting with the A350 aircraft on the Delhi-London Heathrow route.

The Tata Group-owned airline commenced services between Delhi and London Heathrow with the A350-900 plane. The flight will be operated twice a day on the route, a release said on Monday.

Earlier this year, the loss-making carrier started inducting A350 planes.

"The A350-900 will replace the currently deployed Boeing 777-300ER and Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on 14 of the 17 weekly flights. As a result, an additional 336 seats will be available on the Delhi-London Heathrow route each week," the release said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu launched on September 6 DigiYatra Facility that aims to deliver contactless, seamless and smart processing of Passengers based on real-time Facial Biometric Validation.

The Minister inaugurated the facility for Visakhapatnam Airport at an event at the Airport on Friday and virtually extended the launch to eight other AAI Airports, marking a significant step forward in providing a New Digital Experience to Air Travellers in the country.