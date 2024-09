Andhra CM Naidu's Close Encounter With Train During Flood Inspection Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid heavy rainfall and flooding in Andhra Pradesh, a shows Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu narrowly escaping a train while personally inspecting a railway bridge.

Naidu observed the swollen rivulet alongside officials and NSG commandos. His hands-on approach reflects his commitment to overseeing the relief work in the affected areas.



Watch the viral video here:





During that time, a train whizzed by and the 74-year-old Naidu, standing by the bridge's railing on a narrow very close to the moving train, was unperturbed.

A netizen said,“Maut ke sath khel rhe,” while others humorously wrote,“If a man can survive a bomb blast, he can do anything.”

Netizens reacted to the viral video. (Photo: X)

Passengers from the speeding train cheered the CM's fieldwork.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department, in its latest weather bulletin, stated,“Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 08th & 09th; Telangana on 09th & 10th September.” It further noted possibility of“heavy rainfall” in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka until September 10 and in Telangana over the next three days.

Further, he said there was no rain on Friday in the catchment areas, reducing inflows to 3,500 cusecs. He added that sealing the breach is also a new task even for the Army teamstoiling at Budameru, PTI reported.

"Now we have a belief that inflows will not come tonight but if it rains in the night then they could come in another five to six hours," said Naidu, adding that the government is doing everything to ensure that relief reaches the last mile in the flood-affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies)