Kuwait Amir Congratulates Brazil On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday sent a cable to President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, congratulating him on his country's National Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the President of Brazil good health and well-being, and for Brazil and its friendly people progress and prosperity. (end)
mt
