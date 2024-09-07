Harsh Chhaya Talks On Importance Of Right Food Habits

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) During this 'National Nutrition Week', Harsh Chhaya says that it is very important to follow a good diet, and eating habits.

He shared that he tries to stay away from unhealthy food as much as he can.

'National Nutrition Week,' held annually from September 1 to 7, aims to highlight the significance of nutrition, and encourage the adoption of healthy eating practices.

Talking about the same, Harsh said: "Nutrition is the most important factor. Even if someone doesn't exercise or isn't very physically active, sticking to the right food habits can help in losing weight or maintaining it. I've been following certain food habits for a long time. I keep junk food, excessive alcohol, oily foods, sweets, and outside food to a minimum--almost none, if not completely. I also engage in regular exercise and brisk walks, though I hate running."

On how he manages when he is shooting, he said: "I underwent significant physical changes for my projects 'Undekhi' and 'Gyaarah Gyaarah', but there were no specific dietary demands. When I'm shooting, I carry my own food for the day and eat as little of the provided shooting food as possible."

"For extended outdoor shoots, I bring along a hotplate and a mixer grinder. I buy ingredients from local markets, like I did during the 'Undekhi' shoot, and manage to prepare my three meals a day on my own," shared Harsh.

In 'Undekhi', Harsh plays the role of Papaji. The web series also stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surya Sharma, and Ankur Rathee.

Produced by Applause Entertainment, in association with Banijay Asia, and directed by Ashish R Shukla, 'Undekhi 3' also features Anchal Singh, Ayn Zoya, Varun Badola and Shivangi Singh in pivotal roles.

'Undekhi 3' is streaming on Sony LIV.

He was also recently seen in fantasy thriller series 'Gyaarah Gyaarah'. It features Kritika Kamra, Raghav Juyal, Dhairya Karwa, and Aakash Dixit. The show is streaming on ZEE5.