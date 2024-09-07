Queen Camilla Visits Qatari-British Joint Squadron

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

London: Queen Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, visited the Qatari-British Joint Squadron at the Leeming Air Base in the United Kingdom.

Queen Camilla was welcomed by Brigadier General (Navy) Jarallah Hamad Al Nabet, Qatari Military Attaché to the United Kingdom, Lieutenant Colonel (Pilot) Nasser Mohammed Al Kuwari, Assistant Qatari Military Attaché to the United Kingdom, Captain (Pilot) Khalid Ayed Al Athba, Deputy Commander of the Qatari-British Joint Squadron, and a number of senior officials and officers from both sides.