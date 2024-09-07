Russia Has No Timetable For Ending Special Operation In Ukraine: Kremlin

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MOSCOW, Sept 7 (NNN-TASS) – Russia will continue its special military operation until all objectives are achieved, and there is currently no set deadline for when it will end, said Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, yesterday.

“We must fulfill the goals that were set at the start of the special military operation,” Peskov said, on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, currently being held in Russia's Vladivostok.

Peskov said that, it is important to ensure security and predictability for future generations, and to establish a new security architecture across the continent.

The spokesman added that, there are no specific time limits regarding when the special operation should end.

“The timing is not important here,” Peskov said, expressing hope however that this would be sooner rather than later.– NNN-TASS

