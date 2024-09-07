Vinnytsia Hands Over 200 FPV Drones To Assault Brigade
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vinnytsia community has handed over 200 more FPV drones to the 3rd separate assault brigade.
This was reported on facebook by Vinnytsia Mayor Serhiy Morgunov, Ukrinform reports.
“Another 200 FPV drones have been transferred to the 3rd separate assault brigade. The guys and girls are heroically resisting the enemy in the eastern direction,” Morgunov wrote.
According to him, Vinnytsia supports this brigade on a regular basis. It is systematically provided with material and technical supplies and a subvention for the purchase of specific equipment.
As reported, on September 3, Vinnytsia community handed over 200 FPV drones and four buggies to the Artan unit.
The photo is illustrative
MENAFN07092024000193011044ID1108646792
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.