Vinnytsia Hands Over 200 FPV Drones To Assault Brigade

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vinnytsia community has handed over 200 more FPV drones to the 3rd separate assault brigade.

This was reported on by Vinnytsia Mayor Serhiy Morgunov, Ukrinform reports.

“Another 200 FPV drones have been transferred to the 3rd separate assault brigade. The guys and girls are heroically resisting the enemy in the eastern direction,” Morgunov wrote.

According to him, Vinnytsia supports this brigade on a regular basis. It is systematically provided with material and technical supplies and a subvention for the purchase of specific equipment.

As reported, on September 3, Vinnytsia community handed over 200 FPV drones and four buggies to the Artan unit.

The photo is illustrative