There Is One Enemy Missile Carrier In Black Sea, Total Volley Is Up To Four“Kalibr”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of the morning of September 7, there is one enemy ship in the Black Sea - a Kalibr missile carrier, with a total volley of up to four missiles.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.

“There is one enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total volley of up to four missiles,” the statement said.

There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.

There are no enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea.

As Ukrinform reported, earlier Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, said on the air of the FREEDOM TV channel that the number of Russian aircraft at two airfields in the temporarily occupied Crimea is approaching zero.

